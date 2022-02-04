Three Policemen Killed as Gunmen Invade Police Station in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Three policemen attached to the police outpost in Ishau in the Kaffinkoro district of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State have been killed by unknown gunmen.

Two of the slain policemen were buried at Kaffinkoro on Wednesday evening while the remains of the third was ferried to Kuta for interment in line with the request of the family of the deceased.

The gunmen also sacked the police outpost freed some informants arrested and detained there. The village head and four of his children and other villagers were reported to have been abducted by the gunmen before they raided Zubakpere, Kuna, Aboloso, Kudami, Dakolon Daji, Nugwazi, Amale, Adunu, villages kidnapping many villagers and rustling hundreds of cattle.

The Police has not confirmed the development as efforts made to contact the Commands Public Relations Officer

DSP Wasiu Abiodun was not successful.

However, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the story but said he did not have the identities of those kidnapped.

Umar said security operatives were deployed to kaffinkoro and neighbouring villages to restore normalcy.

The commissioner also disclosed that air and land operations are simultaneously going on in Shiroro and Munya local governments saying: “ We have recorded a lot of success.Some of the bandits have been neutralised.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA) has raised an alarm over the continued invasion of communities in Munya and Shiroro local governments.

The associations spokes-person, Salis M Sabo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday said: “Yesterday, Wednesday the terrorists invaded some communities in Munya Local Government. The community so far invaded in yesterday’s attack include: Kazai Kadara, Kazai Gwari, Dnakpara, Kamache, Kabulai and a host of others.

Sabo said four persons were killed in Jazai and one other person in Kabulai adding that the gunmen kidnapped many people.

Sabo said the remains of those killed were buried at Kabulai community adding that: “Even when the burial was going on, the terrorists came back again and attacked the people, people of these communities are now displaced in Gwada and Chiri Villages.

