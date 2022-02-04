Terrorists Attack Katsina Village, Kill Village Head, Five Others

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the Head of Yan-Gayya village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state, Jafaru Rabiu, and five other villagers in fresh attacked on the village by terrorists.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, who confirmed the killing of the victims in a telephone interview with THISDAY yesterday, said the hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons invaded the village last Wednesday night.

He explained that during the deadly invasion, the hoodlums left six other villagers with varying degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility in the state.

The PPRO said: “Yesterday (Wednesday) around 2300hrs, terrorists in large number with AK-47 rifles attacked Yan-Gaya village. They were shooting sporadically. In fact, according to the DPO, they gathered almost everybody in the village.

“But our men engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and they were able to rescue all the people that were kidnapped by the terrorists.

“When they scanned the area, they discovered that five people were killed and six injured persons were taken to the hospital. And those killed include the Magajin Yar Gaiya.”

He noted that terrorists under the camp of Dan-Karimi have migrated to the state as a result of the ongoing military operations in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, States hence the intense security changes in Katsina State.

According to him, “What is happening presently in Katsina State is as a result of the ongoing operations in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States. These terrorists have come to Katsina State because other states are too hot for them.

“The camp of Dan-Karami and some groups of Bello Turji are presently in Jibia. So that is the issue we are having now. I believe a combined operation of the military and other security organisations is in the pipeline with the view to tackling the terrorists.”

