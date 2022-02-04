Six People Crushed to Death as Truck Rams into Market in Aba

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

No fewer than six people were crushed to death last Friday when a truck rammed into a market in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba, the commercial hub or Abia State.

The tragic incident occurred at the Ahia Udele market along River Layout close to Waterside.

Eye witnesses said that a truck conveying a 40 feet container laden with textile goods was coming from the East Street area but apparently lost control on getting to the River Layout axis.

The driver was said to have struggled and manoeuvred the vehicle onto a narrow path in the market and rammed into the victims.

Some tricycles and their operators were said to have been trapped under the wreckage of the truck.

According to the eye witness, the casualty figure would have been higher if the truck driver had continued on the straight path while struggling to control the vehicle without veering into the market.

He said that he had suspected that the truck was out of control from the way it was speeding as it emerged from the direction of the ever busy East Street.

“Within seconds, the truck rammed into the market, killing ‘keke’ riders and other people at the market,” he said, adding, “we thank God that many people did not die as this place is a busy area.”

Meanwhile rescue efforts were said to have commenced as police cordoned off the accident scene.

It was gathered that sympathisers used axes to cut the wreckage before they were able to bring out the dead bodies.

While efforts were being made to rescue other victims who might still be trapped under the wreckage, loaders were engaged to offload the goods.

The where about of the truck driver was unknown but it was thought that he might have escaped to avoid being lynched by angry mob.

