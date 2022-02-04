Security cooperation between Nigeria and UK: way out or a dead end?

Recently Nigeria and the United Kingdom signed new commitments at the first ever UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue. The dialogue is set to promote partnership of the two countries in the sphere of security to tackle threats that keep tantalizing Nigerian people.

Since 2009 Boko Haram, Islamic sectarian movement most active in northeastern Nigeria, has carried out assassinations and large-scale acts of violence. Nigerian security forces have been battling a 12-year jihadist insurgency by Boko Haram militants in the country’s northwest that has killed more than 40,000 people.

Many in the country put the blame for the security crisis on the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. The opposition has been widely criticizing the President for his inability to solve security problems in the countries. Moreover, the democratic forces in Nigeria point out that the position of the President itself possesses too much power.

Since the advent of Presidential system of government, power, action and initiative have revolved around the President in Nigeria. No one has been able to initiate a development agenda in the country. Although the legislature is more powerful than the President and his executive members, it has not been able to achieve or initiate any tangible policy in recent history.

Which is why the President is all the more powerful. Here the President lords it over both his political party, refusing to implement the party manifesto. What’s more, the National Assembly is unable to override the presidential veto.

Many argue that Nigeria needs urgent political restructuring to move forward, otherwise the level of stagnation will destroy the economy and all the social institutes. President Buhari, however, opposes the idea of restructuring and change, mocking any voice of reason. “If you ask many Nigerians what they are going to restructure, you will find that they have nothing to talk about,” says Muhammadu Buhari. Or “There are too many people talking lazily about restructuring in Nigeria; they couldn’t define what they meant.”

The recent cooperation agreements with the UK do not seem the wisest decision as this move contributes to further westernalisation of Nigeria, that is despised by a great part of the population. Rebuilding neocolonial system through inviting the military power of the former metropolis is regarded as a poor entrepot.

The Western approach to the peacebuilding in Africa has been under fire recently, as African question whether it is effective enough. While the West increases its presence on the African continent, the terrorist activity only rises up.

