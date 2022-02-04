Sanwo-Olu Leads in Care for Vulnerable Persons, SWIPI Initiative Launched

* Offers lifeline to two out-of-school girls

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has vowed to take the lead in the care of orphans, children with special needs, the elders, the mentally challenged, and other vulnerable groups in the state to give hope and make life meaningful to them.

The governor, who spoke at the launch of a Social Welfare Integrated Program Initiative (SWIPI) aimed at supporting orphanages, elderly care homes, and others in the areas of addressing their infrastructure, medical, education, nutrition, and training needs, said a lot needed to be done to care for the less privileged in the society.

He added that his government would not give excuses.

He said he was particularly thrilled with the objectives of the SWIPI team in reaching out to the care homes in the state, adding that it was a clarion call on all to join hands with the government to make a positive difference.

“I am actually very thrilled listening to all of the very modest interventions and initiatives that SWIPI stands for and I must thank the initiator and the Grand Patron. There is a lot we can do for the children and vulnerable people out there; there is a lot that is expected of us.

“As a government, we are not going to give excuses and I will personally take the lead and see that we double up our interventions through Ministries of Youth and Social Development, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and other MDAs,” the governor assured.

Narrating his experience on his way to the venue of the SWIPI launch where he stopped his convoy upon noticing two young girls roaming the street during school hours.

The governor gave the names of the girls as Amarachi Chinedu, 9, and Suwebat Husseini, 12, vowing to take over the sponsorship of their education.

He said: “This morning, I had a first-hand experience of what many vulnerable children might be going through in our society. I saw something that made my heart bleed on my way to this function.

“I saw two little girls – ages 9 and 12 – carrying buckets on their heads to grind pepper at 11am when they were supposed to be in school. I stopped immediately, having seen how vulnerable they are and the risk we are putting them through.

“My encounter with them gave me the opportunity to hear their stories and I have taken it upon myself to ensure that these girls never suffer such fate again. I am not going to leave them alone. Amarachi and Suwebat will go back to school.

“This is a classic example of what we need to do differently as a society. It is needless to ask what brought their parents to Lagos. We must ensure they are not robbed of their future.

“These two girls will be under my care and that of the First Lady. There are several Amarachi and several Suwebat out there, who will not have this kind of opportunity. Every one of us can take the same decision and listen to stories of kids who may be vulnerable. If we choose to take up this responsibility as a people and give a voice to the vulnerable, we all can make a difference. There is no better kindness to be done to mankind than giving them a lifetime opportunity.”

Sanwo-Olu advised parents not to break their backs in order to send their wards to expensive schools, noting that there are many government-run basic and secondary schools in Lagos doing better in imparting quality education than many private schools.

The governor said his encounter with the girls brought the need to bolster government’s support to public schools and raise the standards.

He said: “If as a parent you cannot afford to put your children in private school, know that there are public schools that are doing great things. Why would a parent deny a nine-year-old girl an access to education? Yes, we are doing so much in education, but the story of these two little girls shows that there are more to be done.

“Amarachi and Suwebat didn’t ask to be in the circumstance they found themselves in, but it is our responsibility to be able to give them the future they deserve; the opportunity that will make them better children to their family and better citizens of this country.”

Sanwo-Olu called for partnership with development agencies, urging intervention bodies, such as SWIP Initiative, to join hands with the Government to ensure all vulnerable persons in Lagos, including children of school age, get adequate attention needed for their care.

Speaking earlier after her investiture as the Grand Patron of SWIPI, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said she was fascinated by the objective of the organisation which is aimed at helping to tremendously improve the quality and value of care to the less privileged in society.

According to her, “It is commendable that SWIPI is already intervening in delivering a training curriculum for registered caregivers, using world-class facilitators and the feedback has been improved knowledge and delivery of care by the caregivers in all the registered homes and orphanages in the state.

“The organisation has also been strong in improving the quality of social welfare administration through the donation of critical equipment and facilities including digital tablets, computers, boreholes, water treatment plants, and toilet facilities, among others to ramp up the care of the vulnerable in the homes.”

She said it was with deep sense of responsibility and call to service that she accepted the investiture in order to consolidate on the amazing objective to embed best practices in social welfare administration in the overall interest of the vulnerable, especially children, the elderly, and mentally challenged individuals.

The First Lady also called on others to support SWIPI by donating generously; just as she said that addressing the plight of the most vulnerable in society is a collective responsibility that falls on every global citizen.

“I believe that the social welfare system is one of the single most important sectors of society that can deliver a marked improvement in the standard of living of the most vulnerable in our society,” she said.

Besides, she called for deliberate policies and laws to ensure that registered orphanages and elderly care homes adhere to best practices, while efforts are put in place to address the issue of unregistered homes, with the view to ensuring that they are properly regulated.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of SWIPI, Dr. Kolawole Ajayi said the organisation consists of 11 professionals from different walks of life who have incredible love for children and are concerned about the social, economic, health, and welfare of vulnerable children, particularly those in orphanages.

He said SWIPI was concerned about children with some learning disorders abandoned in the orphanages and the less privileged adults in the elderly homes in the state, saying the focus of the project was to address the identified gaps in social welfare practice and administration.

At the event, digital tablets were presented to 14 registered elderly care homes to enhance their operations toward e-learning. They are Rock Garden Home for the Elderly, Jozel Care, Chrisgloria Nursing, Precious Jewels, Winiseph Care Home, Blue Gate Home Care-Healthcare, Centre for Happy Elderly People, Mariam Akintola Senior Citizens Care Home, Old People’s Rehabilitation Centre, The Cathedral Circle Initiative, Primecare Rehabilitation Resources Limited, Old People’s Home, Multibeniose Elderly and Motherly Care, and The Shepherd’s Heaven.

