Rockwell Automation, PowerPro Introduce Digital Services to Boost Manufacturing

Precious Ugwuzor

Rockwell Automation, an industrial automation and digital transformation company is partnering PowerPro to provide hardware, software and lifecycle services for digital transformation of the Nigerian manufacturing industry.

The General Manager for PowerPro, Adebayo Johnson, in a statement on Friday, said the partnership offered significant growth potential in the food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas sectors.

Others are cement, household and personal care, marine, power generation sectors as well as the fast-growing mining sector.

He added that PowerPro would serve as distributor of the services offered through the partnership in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy with an estimated population of 200 million people.

“The Nigerian economy suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the African Development Bank expects it to grow by 1.5 per cent in 2021 and 2.9 per cent in 2022, based on an expected recovery in crude oil prices and production.

“Due to this, many production companies struggle to keep pace with the demands of the Nigerian market as a result of the unplanned shutdowns due to the unavailability of parts and production inefficiencies,” Johnson stated.

Also, Craig McMaster, Channel Sales Manager, Rockwell Automation Africa, said the company had been supplying its popular Allen Bradley® brand of products to the Nigerian market.

McMaster said the products had been in the country for more than a quarter of a century and already had a large base in the country.

He said PowerPro had a stellar record in terms of on-time delivery and end-user support by leveraging local inventory, technical and human capabilities.

“Given PowerPro’s existing end-user relationships in diverse sectors, we are expecting aggressive expansion of the already significant Rockwell Automation footprint in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, with this development, the two companies expect to see a growing demand for industrial control equipment.

McMaster said the company was also expecting to see a bigger need for solutions in manufacturing execution systems and information software, an area where Rockwell Automation focused on.

He said the model of empowering local organisations to effectively service valued customers had proven to be extremely successful, both from an original equipment manufacturer point of view, as well as from an end-user point of view.

“As such, we are excited by the potential of PowerPro to provide simplified access to our products, services and expertise in the Nigerian market.

“There are numerous benefits for customers when they work with their local Rockwell Automation authorised distributor.

“Not only do they get access to local and current product inventory including spares and replacements, but they also receive technical assistance from local distributor product specialists who have benefited from factory training,” said McMaster.

Meanwhile, PowerPro plans to commission the first Rockwell Automation Customer Experience Centre to serve as a connection point for Rockwell Automation product users in Nigeria.

PowerPro Company Provides sales and support of Test, Measurements, Diagnostics and Asset Maintenance solutions from Leading manufacturers to the West Africa market.

