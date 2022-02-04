Osun APC Governorship Primary Holds February 19

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the Osun State governorship primary election will now hold on February 19 in its revised timetable.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

The party said the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is scheduled for Wednesday 9th of February, 2022 at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The party said screening of aspirants will take place on Thursday 10th of February, 2022, while publication of claims and objections will hold Saturday, 12th of February, 2022.

The party added that screening appeals would take place Thursday 15th of February, 2022, while the primary election will be held Saturday 19th of February, 2022 and election appeal is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 22nd February, 2022.

The APC fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million, while the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million.

The ruling party said female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees.

