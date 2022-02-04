Nasarawa to Replicate Slum2School Projects in Remaining 11 LGAs, Says Commissioner

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday said it was going to replicate projects executed by Slum2School programme in two local government areas of the state in the remaining 11 council areas.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Jumaita Sabo, disclosed this at an event to mark the exit of the Slum2School activities from the state held at the ministry’s headquarters in Lafia.

According to the commissioner, “Only two out of the 13 local government areas that we have were used as pilot. It means we have to look at the remaining 11 local government areas on how they can also benefit from the programme.

“If we can put our action plan in place, I am confident that the state government will support it, so that we will be able to derive maximum benefits from what we have been able to do with the projects.”

Sabo, therefore, maintained that she was looking forward to having the report on activities of the Slum2School in the state, with the action plan, so that the state will execute it in other LGAs in the state.

Reviewing activities of the Slum2School in Nasarawa State, the state Programme Officer, Mr. Jephthah Daleng, said the organisation’s programme was strongly rooted in the community, leveraging on the support from the SBMCs, community leaders, community members, government paid teachers and community volunteers, including the LG education unit.

He said there was an increase in the literacy and numeracy levels of the pupils by 22 and 20 percent respectively, in the course of the organisation’s activities in the state.

Daleng said: “These groups of individuals already provided resource base for the sustainability of the programme. Therefore, it is highly recommended that the government engage these stakeholders.

“We will recommend that unemployed graduates and retired teachers who are willing to give back to their community can also be leveraged to sustain the programme.”

Daleng concluded by asking the Nasarawa State Government to also support learners and teachers with learning and teaching aids used in the programme, which could be locally sourced at reasonable prices.

