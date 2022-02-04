MKPURU MMIRI: A THREAT TO HUMANITY

Imagine someone killing another person just to have access to his money in order to buy Mkpuru Mmiri. What happened to the norms and values we received from our forefathers? Why are we so confused as to the way forward? The progress of any society depends on her current plans for the future. According to the United Nations population projection for 2020, about 62 percent of Nigerian population comprises of people below 25 years of age. The society depends on the youths for a better tomorrow. Humanity awaits the manifestation of her sons and daughters. The question is this, can we say that the youths are ready, with the issues of drug abuse everywhere?

Nigerians need to look deeply into the issue of abuse of this substance called mkpuru mmiri. Yes, there are other substances of abuse but the issue of mkpuru mmiri needs immediate attention because it is the trending substance of abuse in Nigeria now and its effect is so devastating. If this issue is not given proper attention now, it will spread across all the 36 states of Nigeria and the effect will be phenomenal.

Mkpuru mmiri are Igbo words. It is called crystal meth/Ice in some parts of Lagos State. It comes in clear crystal chunks or shiny blue-white rocks. Mkpuru mmiri is a very addictive stimulant drug. It is a powder that can be made into a pill or a shiny rock (called a crystal). The powder can be eaten or snorted up the nose. It can also be mixed with liquid and injected into your body with a needle. Crystal meth is smoked in a small glass pipe. Meth at first causes a rush of good feelings, but then users feel edgy, overly excited, angry, or afraid. Meth use can quickly lead to addiction.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it is committed to clamping down on the production and consumption of methamphetamine, popularly known as ‘mkpuru mmiri’, noting that the consequences on mental health are dangerous to society. Nigerians should join hands with NDLEA in tackling the use of Mkpuru Mmiri by reporting such activities to the agency while parents too have a role to play in advising their wards. Indeed, mkpuru mmri is a great threat to our security. Let’s fight it together.

Sini Joseph, Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State

