Masari Calls for Reopening of Nigeria/Niger Border

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to reopen the Nigeria/Niger Republic border in Jibia Local Government Area of the State for legitimate commercial activities to thrive between the two countries.

Masari, who made the call yesterday in Katsina shortly after a Customs/Community Consultative Forum, said despite the closure of the border by the NCS, smuggling and other illegal commercial activities still persist at the border.

The federal government, on August 20, 2019, closed down Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring West African countries and set up a Special Task Force comprising security personnel drawn from the Army, Air Force, Customs, Immigration and the Department of State Services to check the activities of smugglers.

While the government reopened other land borders in the country, the Nigeria/Niger land border in Jibia still remained closed despite the directive by the Nigeria Immigration Service for its reopening. Residents of the border community, traders and transporters had felt the pain.

Governor Masari, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, said: “The NCSshould understand that they are supposed to serve the people and make border areas to be areas that can genuinely improve the economy.

“We have to be realistic, go to the borders and see, people keep coming in and going out with goods. So, the borders should be reopened and measures should be taken to ensure that law and order in the borders are being adhered to.”

He, however, admonished Nigerians to do everything humanly possible that will improve the economy of the country by avoiding smuggling and bringing what is legal into the country and by paying duties that they are supposed to be paid.

He added that killing of residents of Jibia by some overzealous Customs officers led to the sour relations between the government and the NCS.

“But with the efforts of the current Area Comptroller, things are gradually normalising. And it is very important for all of us, the community in particular, to understand the importances of doing what is in the best interest of the country”, he added.

Earlier, the Area Comptroller, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, said smugglers in collaboration with terrorists were attacking personnel of the NCSin border communities across the state.

According to him, “Some desperate smugglers in the state go to the extent of collaborating with bandits whereby we used to have a lot of attacks and record casualties.

“And at the same time, there are some in the community who are bent on destroying customs duties through rumour mongering. A story that is not true about customs duties or personnel”.

He warned the terrorists and smugglers to desist from their unlawful activities, adding that the men and officers of the command will not be deterred by the activities of the hoodlums and economic saboteurs.

