Majorwaves Managing Editor Joins Pool of Nominators for Global Energy Prize

Precious Ugwuzor

The Managing Editor, Majorwaves Energy Report, Jerome Onoja Okojokwu-Idu has been shortlisted by the Global Energy Association to join its pool of nominators for the prestigious ‘Global Energy Prize.’

In a notice sent to Okojokwu-Idu recently, the association stated that the decision to have him as one of the nominators was informed by his outstanding contributions to global energy reportage and discourse.

Recently, a university committee on awards for Pan Atlantic University (PAU) had a review of activities by alumni of its Chevron-sponsored ‘Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills’ (AWARES) programme and Okojokwu-Idu made the elite list. He received the prize for the ‘1st position’ among participants drawn from the 2018 class.

The Global Energy Prize for research in the field of energy, is an independent scientific award for extraordinary scientific achievements, practical and theoretical development of the energy industry.

It promotes greater efficiency and environmental security for Energy Sources on earth in the interests of all mankind.

Since inception in 2002, the award which is spearheaded by the Russian Federation, has recognised outstanding accomplishments and development in the sphere of energy.

Over the years, the prestigious prize has been awarded to 45 researchers from 15 countries namely; Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the USA.

Described as the biggest Russian awards and one of the biggest in the world, the Global Energy Prize also referred to as ‘The Prize,’ accepts nominations from Scientists and/or Organisations through representatives who have been preliminarily authorised by the association.

Professor Emeritus Nick Hownyak of the University of Illinois, Urban Champaign; Chief Manager, Senior Research in Titan Pulse Sciences Division, Ian Douglas Smith; and Academcian of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Gennady Mesyats were the three Laureates of the maiden edition in 2003.

Last year, Suleyman Allakhverdiev, Head of the Controlled Photobiosynthesis Laboratory at the K.A Timiryazev Institute of Plant Physiology; Zinfer Ismaigor, an Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences; and the Director of the Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University, Mr Yi Cui, clinched the awards.

The winners of the 39 million Russian Rubbles ($530,000) worth Global Energy Prize awards for year 2022, would after examination by independent experts and further selection by the ‘International Award Committee,’ be announced in July. The presentation of the prizes will take place during the 25th World Energy Conference at St. Petersburg from 25th to 27th October 2022.

Okojokwu-Idu holds a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management from the Chemistry department of the University of Lagos. He is also an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

