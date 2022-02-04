Katsina Inaugurates CSDA Board to Enhance Community Projects

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has inaugurated the governing board for the state Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) to enhance the socio-economic conditions of rural dwellers and community development projects in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, while inaugurating the board on behalf of Governor Masari, said the CSDA was established by the Katsina State Law No.3 of 26th March, 2009 to tackle challenges faced by the rural populace.

Masari said the functions of the board under the leadership of Alhaji Kabir Abubakar, is to ensure appropriate monitoring of project implementation and provide overall policy guidance on the management of the agency.

Other functions, according to him, include the provision of direction and guidance in the interpretation of government policies, approval of annual work plans and budget of the agency, as well as to ensure relevant reports are submitted to the state.

While explaining that he inaugurated the governing board of the agency in accordance with section 9 (1) of the law establishing it, the governor urged members of the board to encourage and increase the capacities of community and groups to participate in community development projects.

He said: “I assure you that our doors are always open for consultations. Your selection is based on merit and your performances and because of the confidence that we have you can do it. So, I believe you will live to the expectations of the government and the general public.”

In his inaugural speech, Abubakar assured the state government that the board would put more efforts towards the actualization of the agency’s objectives and the federal government NG-CARES programme in the state.

