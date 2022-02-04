Ibadan High Chiefs Finally Affirm Balogun as Next Olubadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The succession crisis rocking the Ibadan traditional council was yesterday laid to rest as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland,High Chief Lekan Balogun, has finally been affirmed as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His emergence and affirmation followed his unanimous endorsement by all members of the Olubadan-In-Council, after a meeting, held in Ibadan.

The unanimous decision to have Balogun as the next Olubadan was arrived at during the meeting held at the residence of Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakuleyin.

The Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, while speaking after the meeting, said the ball is now in the court of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to commence the process of installing the new Olubadan with the kingmakers having done as he (the governor) advised.

It was learnt that the meeting was moderated by the state government, which was represented by the Director of Administration and General Services of Ibadan South East Local Government, Alhaja Tawakalitu Adedotun.

The decision was taken and made public after a closed-door meeting by the high chiefs, just as the members of the Olubadan-In-Council came out of the meeting with relaxed and lively mien.

High Chief Ajibola said all the kingmakers were unanimous in the choice of Balogun as the next Olubadan, stating that the meeting provided a great opportunity for the kingmakers to settle their differences as the meeting went very well.

“The only person amongst us that missed out of the very important and crucial meeting was Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oladuntan Oyekanmi, but, she sent in her letter of nomination which conformed with our unanimous decision on Dr. Balogun.

“We all signed the nomination of Otun Olubadan as the rightful successor to the Olubadan throne that became vacant on January 2, 2022 and the meeting was also used to settle whatever might have been the differences between us.

“We are very happy at the development as we can now all move forward on the same page without any form of acrimony,” he said.

