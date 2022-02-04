How ‘Movement-Japa’ Exposed Layers of Corruption in Society

Vanessa Obioha

The Zuri24 Media production aired the final episode of its drama series ‘Movement-Japa’ recently. The ending was bittersweet: Shina (Gideon Okeke) finally landed a music recording deal while Mimi (Okawa Shaznay) became the Nollywood actress she has always dreamt of, and the corrupt politician and police officer paid dearly for their crimes.

But Osas (Sambasa Nzeribe), whose dream was cut short alongside other stowaways, cast a plaintive shadow to the protagonists’ celebration. Like them, Osas had dreams too which unfortunately did not materialise.

Although apparent, the 13-episode ‘Movement-Japa’ jugs memory in the most realistic and relatable ways. It doesn’t centre on one type of problem faced by society rather affords a panoramic view that instantly reminds its viewers of their role in attaining the country/land of their dreams. They see where they are placed in the domino effect.

Centred on Shina, Mimi and Osas, the characters reflect the disposition of most Nigerian youths who seek greener pastures to live their dreams, forgetting that dreams are process-driven.

“Your dreams are valid but it will come through a process,” remarks Executive Producer of the series Femi Odugbemi. “Real success comes when you focus on growth, personal development, and careful planning. Relocating abroad does not guarantee the achievement of your dreams and may in fact leave you vulnerable to factors and forces that are beyond your control or understanding.”

However, ‘Movement-Japa’ delves deeper into the core of this hopelessness. It exposes the different layers of corruption in society which often make dreams unrealisable. The series is peppered with many instances that show how moral values are compromised.

From the sale of fake phones and drugs to the vulnerable, the devilish plan of a mother paying to have her step-daughter killed, the corrupt Uncle who extorts his cousin and friends and used them as drug mules, to the corrupt Divisional Police Officer who helps a dirty politician to traffick drugs and humans.

All of these instances, Odugbemi argues, makes it difficult to narrow the definition of corruption in Nigeria to financial crimes.

“The real tragedy is the corruption of our value systems, corruption of our cultural identities, corruption of our parental responsibilities, corruption of family heritage and so on.”

The biggest corruption, according to him, is that “our humanity has become debased and the value of life in Nigeria has depreciated even faster than the Naira. You read it in the news every day. This is our most urgent crisis. It will take a concerted effort by all to reverse the decay. I hope our story starts a conversation that creates a movement back to a more ethical, more humane Nigeria.”

Indeed, the horrifying tales of young ones killing and maiming loved ones for riches is an indicator of the moral decadence in our society. Perhaps, as Odugbemi points out, ‘Movement-Japa’ will help reset mindsets.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

