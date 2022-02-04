Highpoint Event Centre Opens in Ikeja

Traditional rulers, media professionals led the impressive roll call that graced the grand opening of Highpoint Event Centre and Suites yesterday in Lagos.

Among those present include the Ilara of Ilara, Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Wale Ahmed, his counterpart in Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, former Special Adviser on Media to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos, Steve Ayorinde, former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Lagos Governor, Habib Aruna, former Lagos lawmaker, Hon. Segun Olulade, publsher of Encomium, Major Akinpelu, among many others.

The event was also graced by the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr, who delivered a short exhortation.

Managing Director of Highpoint Event Centre, Mrs. Omolara Adebiyi, in her remarks, said the idea of citing the hall in Agindingbi area of Ikeja was to provide a comfortable and exquisite event centre to enable guests mark their memorable events.

“This dream of a world class event centre was borne out of the desire to meet the growing need of befitting celebration venues for our special occasions.

“The demand of world class event centre that are within every one’s reach far outweighs the supply available.

“The dream was conceived and we ran with it and to the glory of God we are celebrating the manifestation of that little dream

“I was asked once why Agindingbi and my reply was why not Agidingbi? We seem to have enough porsh place to make our memorable event when the traffic takes us to the Island but we don’t have any or enough such places while the reverse is the case.

“So ladies and gentlemen, HighPoint is born. It is a world class event centre in the serene neighborhood of Agindingbi, Ikeja with ample parking space.

“It is fully equipped with all that an event centre of its caliber should boast of anywhere in the world. And it is also available for everyone.

“When I say available for everyone, I mean everyone. The high class, the middle class, the Diaspora and Nigerians and non-Nigerians. And everyone who love good things and cherishes good memories,” she said

She added that the event centre is well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will make guests comfortable in a serene environment and make celebrations unforgettable.

Sited at the heart of Ikeja Business District, precisely at Number 5, Impressive Close, Off L.J Dosunmu Street, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, the eye popping edifice which sits on approximately 10,000 square metres is set to offer a comfortable and luxurious choice for all kinds of ceremonies in the State’s capital.

One of the unique features of the double-floor Centre, Adebiyi said, is the capacity to accommodate at least 1000 guests on each floor.

The event centre is totally equipped with top class sound system, CCTV cameras, A-grade stage lights and eye catching chandeliers and interior decor that will leave guests stunned with a satisfying feeling of value for money.

The three standby generators with a capacity of over 500 KVA ensures that guests are guaranteed uninterrupted power supply while they party hard.

The event centre also comes with a luxurious 20-room lounge including a two-room VIP lounge and 18 single rooms that will make guests feel at home away from home.

Unlike most event centres in Lagos where guests are subjected to inadequate parking space and at the risk of having their vehicles towed or vandalised, Highpoint Event Centre boasts of a 500-vehicle car park with top notch security.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

