‘FG Committed to Attain Self Sufficiency in Sugar Production’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) Mr. Zacch Adedeji has said that, Federal Government has put in place necessary policies and programmes that would accelerate Nigeria’s drive to attain self sufficiency in sugar production as captured in the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a ten year policy document for the sector.

Adedeji however urged the prospective and current investors in the sugar manufacturing to queue into the Masterplan so as not allow their investment go in vain.

Speaking at Lafiagi in Edu local government council area of Kwara state on Wednesday during a working visit to the Lafiagi Sugar Company (LASUCO), owned by the BUA Group, Mr. Adedeji said that, “Nigeria, given it’s huge human population and vast arable land has all it takes to become a major player within the global sugar sector.

He restated the need for key players in the industry to redouble their efforts especially as it relates to the faithful implementation of the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) designed for the sugar sector.

He stated further that the time has come for the sector to replicate the successes it has recorded in the refining of raw sugar in the agricultural aspect of the sugar business, which according to him is the bedrock of sugar production.

