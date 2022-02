Former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan’s funeral service was held Friday at the All Saints Cathedral Marina, Lagos State.

Here are images of the funeral service, which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

