Emmanuel Udechukwu: Honoured for Providing Affordable, Eco-friendly Homes

The Chairman of Roxbury Homes, Emmanuel Udechukwu recently bagged the award of Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year. Precious Ugwuzor reports that for a young man, who by dint of hardwork isproviding affordable, quality, and eco-friendly homes for the residents of Anambra and Nigeria at large, the award was the reward for his quest to tackle the housing deficit in Nigeria

The award of Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year won by Chairman of Roxbury Homes, Emmanuel Udechukwu didn’t come as a surprise to many because it was long overdue.

For many, his impactful work of providing affordable, quality, and eco-friendly homes for the residents of Anambra and Nigeria at large, with the main focus of tackling the housing deficit in Nigeria, has been noticeable.

Udechukwu is no doubt, among the developers who have shaped the real estate market in Nigeria. A real estate guru and philanthropist per excellence, Udechukwu, who is also known as Omemma Ojoto, has received several awards in different parts of the country.

The awards include Icon of Peace and Societal Transformation organised by African Youth for peace Assembly; Garkuwan Matasan Arewa organised by Northern Youth Initiative of Peace and Good Governance award.

Udechukwu also boasts of an award by the Pan-African Students and Youth organisation – League of African Development Students (LEADS Africa) consisting of student/youth leaders from over 15 countries of Africa.

Meanwhile, the real estate guru has over the years shown outstanding leadership qualities as the former GMD/CEO of Roxbury Leisure Homes, breaking boundaries and contributing a huge quota in providing Nigerians with quality homes.

For the renown businessman from the popular Ojoto community in Anambra, his philanthropic work is second to none as he has sponsored hundreds of students to further their education in Nigeria and abroad.

On regular occasions, he has visited hospitals to offset bills of patients both at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Nnewi; then hospitals in Lagos and even abroad.

He is also a huge supporter of the Nigerian entertainment industry as he has supported many musicians. Recently, he was featured in the beautiful song “Levels by multi talented Nigerian songwriter and singer, Flavour.

Also, favorite Nollywood actors and famous Igbo public figures, like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie, Zubby Michael, Larry Gaaga and others, were all featured in the original music video, which was directed by Kanayo himself.

Like the goldfish who has no hiding place, Udechukwu was recently honoured at home as he was announced winner of the much-coveted award at the celebration of Inspire Anambra 30th Anniversary.

The Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year award was organised by Inspire Anambra in collaboration with APAMS Limited, Chicason Group, Dr. Aladdin, VFD Group, and GBC.

A letter by the organisers, read: “We are pleased to inform you of your nomination as Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year, 2021. You were chosen after a careful selection by the nomination committee based on your outstanding achievements in the real estate sector.

“You are among the few special people/organisations/brands that will be honored at the second edition of ANAMBRA

MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, which maiden edition held on the 20th day of December, 2020.

“The purpose is to accord recognition to the most outstanding Anambra personalities/organisations/brands and as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, use the opportunity to paint Anambra and her people in bright colours. It also affords our youngsters a platform to spot the kind of role models they will need to emulate in the society if they want to

reach for the stars in different areas of human endeavor.”

While receiving the award, the Chairman of Roxbury Homes Limited, represented by wife who is the Managing Director of the company, Amanda Ujunwa Udechukwu in his speech, said: “I am delighted and happy to be honoured as the Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year, 2021 at Anambra Man of the Year Award.

“Of course, I know what it takes to be honoured, it requires more work, our efforts already doubled. We are giving the Nigeria’s real estate market a different face in 2022. I sincerely thank the organisers of this wonderful event, Anambarians, we at

Roxbury Leisure Homes, will continue to give the public the best as long as we remain in the market.

“My focal point and vision is building, expanding and investing in lives of people by ensuring that affordable and comfortable housing is available for the less privileged and low salary income earners.”

