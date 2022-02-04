Edo Pays Compensation to Affected Persons in Ugboha Erosion Project

The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), in Edo State has concluded the implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for Ugboha in Esan South East Local Government Area with the payment of compensation to some residual Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the community.

The Coordinator of Edo NEWMAP, Dr. Tom Obaseki, who led other members of the Edo NEWMAP management team to Ugboha community for the implementation exercise, said that the government remained committed to bringing a lasting solution to the problem of flooding and erosion across all Edo communities.

Obaseki said: “The management team of Edo NEWMAP has visited Ugboha community in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state to wrap up the implementation of Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for some residual Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the area.

“This is to ensure that all those whose properties were affected by the flood alleviation project are not omitted but adequately compensated.

“The Edo State Government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki is committed to alleviating the sufferings of Edo residents by ensuring a lasting solution to the problem of flooding and erosion in all communities in the state.

“We have sustained relationships with community leaders and members in communities where several projects by NEWMAP are ongoing and are calling for the cooperation and partnership of all residents, especially with the contractors, to ensure the speedy completion of these projects aimed at improving the living standard of the people.”

