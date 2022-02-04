Bwacha: I Moved to APC for Taking Care of My People’s Needs in Taraba

* Buhari welcomes PDP defector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP Taraba South), has justified his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the party took care of his people’s needs in Taraba State.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday welcomed the ranking Senator to the APC at a brief ceremony at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after being presented to Buhari by the party’s National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, Bwacha, stressed that the APC administration, under Buhari, had touched the lives of the people of his senatorial district, meeting their age long needs.

He said “I choose the APC because I know from the home front that is where there will be a level playing ground, number one. Then number two, the Ibi Bridge, which had been awarded and work is ongoing, was awarded under President Muhammadu Buhari, nobody from my senatorial district is not happy about this project, because this has been our cry since the colonial days.

“Also, under his watch, the Kashimbila Dam project had been completed. So, I had to answer to the calls of my constituents to join this party and redefine the narrative in Taraba State and restore its lost glory.

“Going forward, I am calling on all and sundry to join forces together so that we can build a better Taraba, where governance will be seen as the hope of the people and where development of infrastructure will be a key priority”, he said.

On his part the, Buni, who is also governor of Yobe State, said the party deemed it fit to deliver the new entrant into the party to the President, considering his status in the legislature.

“We just brought in our newest member of the party, the All Progressives Congress, the person of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, for Mr. President to formally receive him into the party, and that is what we have just done.

Asked how the President received Bwacha, Buni said “he was happy and delighted. You know, a ranking Senator like Senator Emmanuel Bwacha joining APC from Taraba, you know, it speaks for itself”.

Earlier, President Buhari welcomed Bwacha, into the APC.

