Binatone Honours Ese Brume in Lagos

It was a moment of joy for Ese Brume, one of the two Nigerian athletes that won medals at the 2021 Olympics Games in Tokyo. She was honoured along with her coach, Kayode Yaya, by Binatone Nigeria at a brief but impressive ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ese, who won a bronze medal in women’s Long Jump in Tokyo 2020, was out of the country on an International engagement when her colleague, Blessing Oborududu , who also won a silver medal in Women’s freestyle wrestling was hosted at a similar event in Lagos on October 28, 2021.

Welcoming guests to the ceremony, Binatone Managing Director, Prasun Banerjee, commended the two medalists for making Nigeria proud at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We in Binatone are excited by the excellence performance of both Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu and congratulate them for their achievement at the Tokyo Olympics.”

According to him, Binatone, as a responsible corporate entity in Nigeria, has deemed it fit to celebrate the medalists as its own modest way of encouraging the athletes, their coaches, and the development of sports in the country.

“Binatone has been operating in Nigeria for over 50 years. We are celebrating these medalists to encourage them to achieve greater heights in future. With their achievements at the Olympics, they have made Nigeria proud and have become role models to the youths in their immediate environment and the country at large,” he stated.

The Chairman of Binatone Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Francis Ogboro, expressed his excitement at the impressive performance of the athletes at the Olympics and encouraged them to work very hard to win more laurels for the country in future.

“We in Binatone are very proud of your performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. You have made our country proud. Our company will continue to honour and encourage you to train harder and perform better in future engagements.”

He stressed the need for continuous efforts to develop sports in Nigeria because it has become a unifying factor across the world.

Responding, Brume was full of appreciation to Binatone Nigeria for the honour done to her, stressing that it will spur her to win more laurels for the country in future sport outings.

Coach Kayode Yaya also thanked the management of Binatone for honouring them. “This is the first time we are being honoured after the Olympic Games. “What you have done for us today will inspire me to put in my best to ensure that Ese gets to the peak of her career. We are indeed grateful to Binatone Nigeria.”

