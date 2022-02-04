Benue at 46: Ortom Praises God for Preservation

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that only God deserves praises and thanksgiving for preserving Benue state for 46 years

The governor disclose this yesterday at the Chapel of Grace, Benue Peoples House Makurdi during a prayer and thanksgiving service to mark the 46th-anniversary celebration of Benue as a State.

He stated that but for the intervention and protection of God from the existential threats against Benue by external forces, the story would have been different as of today.

The governor stated that Benue has passed through several challenges, some meant to encourage the state, stressing that many leaders have come and gone but the people are grateful because God is still in charge.

Recounting his experiences in the last six years, the governor expressed confidence that the end of his tenure will surely be better than when he started.

He pointed out that the provision of roads with asphalt in Makurdi and other major towns in the state is part of his efforts to end strong.

The governor while tasking Benue people on obedience to God as well as adherence to justice, equity and fairness, said his desire is for God to anoint his successor who will surpass his performance as governor.

Answering questions on the recent fire incident that razed down part of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Mango Farm in Gwer East Local Government Area, the governor said four suspects have already been arrested and three are being trailed by security agents.

He stated that the Benue State government will visit the farm to assess the extent of damage caused by the inferno and see what it could do in the interim.

He expressed happiness that the former president is not contemplating to relocate the farm despite the huge loss this has caused him.

In a sermon, Rev Tor Uja described Governor Ortom as the strategic voice in the state and country at large, stressing that his voice has been heard throughout the world.

Representatives of the Speaker Benue State House of Assembly and Chairman Benue Council of Traditional Rulers among others in separate goodwill messages pledged their support to the Ortom-led administration at all times.

