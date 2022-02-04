As Albert Guns for Akwa Ibom Government House

Amos Etuk writes on his conviction that Senator Bassey Albert stands a good chance of winning the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State in 2023

“Rise and anoint him; he is the one. So Samuel took the horn of oil and anointed him in the presence of his brothers, and from that day on the spirit of the Lord came upon David in power” 1 Samuel 16.

The above biblical quote is an abridged reenactment of the story of David who was reportedly loved by God. It remains an illustrious template for leadership divinely promoted and cherished.ny of David,

King David was a leader after God’s heart and his lifting from grass to grace in his succession of Saul as King explicitly shows that the crown of leadership is divine, and its investiture ordained at God’s appointed time, the circumstances notwithstanding . No matter the manipulations of man, God will always make His choice and anoint His own.

In like manner, the question of who emerges as successor to Governor Udom Emmanuel lies with God. But the morning they say tells the day, and we can discern the direction of God’s choice well in advance by the preparation which a man is divinely taken through before being chosen by God. At the risk of sounding too forward to the short-sighted, Obong Bassey Albert Akpan, aka OBA, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, is clearly God’s gubernatorial choice for Akwa Ibom State come 2023 given his antecedents.

What with his status as the “Coordinating Commissioner” in the immediate past government in the state, during which he was the de facto “engine room” of the administration in his capacity as the Commissioner of Finance. What with the extraordinary mileage he achieved in his bid to be the Governor in 2015, Before yielding place to mainstream party decision in the matter as a loyal party man. What with his signal performance in the National Assembly where he is doing excellently well as the Leader of the Akwa Ibom caucus.

With the array of heavyweights vying for the exalted Office of the Governor in the next few months, the hand of God clearly rests on the shoulder of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan.

Even before being drafted into politics through his appointment as Honourable Commissioner of Finance, he had made a mark in the private sector as a banker and rose to the pinnacle of his career in that sector. He endeared himself to the people through countless empowerment and life touching programmes, such that OBA became a dominant household name in the state.

The legacies of his stewardship remains evergreen from his exemplary service in the banking sector to becoming the longest serving Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State whose leadership steered the success story of the Uncommon Transformation years.

Presently doing his second term, he is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) and was one of the key players in the nation’s polity that charted the successful passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law last year.

His contributions to the development of the society includes the numerous empowerment programmes for the people of Akwa Ibom State, Scholarship programmes, infrastructural development, sports renaissance, employment opportunities, friendly media disposition, community leader and a man who has served God with all his heart.

In 2023, OBA will come into Office as Governor of Akwa Ibom State as a generational leader, a team player, a loyalist of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, a patriot and a leader who will not compromise on the future of the state he loves dearly and has helped build. He will be the choice of God and like King David will receive the oil to anoint his reign over the Promised Land.

Just as God chose and anointed David to be King in Israel, the making of OBA as a governor in 2023 will be in keeping with the divine destiny of the state and his age-old vision to reposition Akwa Ibom is a proof of this fact.

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan will once again make history with the people of Nigeria at a special Thanksgiving Service in his honour and the commissioning of a Multi-Purpose Recreational Facility.

The theme of the Thanksgiving Service : “Lord we are grateful” , is taken from Psalms 9:1. And for the blessings and abundant grace upon his life, it is time once again to glorify God.

This event will be the first of its kind in the nation’s polity. It will be the first time such a huge project will be inaugurated by any National Assembly member even in the present Senate.

This Multi-Purpose Recreational Centre which sits on a massive two acres of land is located just on the outskirts of Uyo metropolis. It is also billed for inauguration on the same day as a road project spanning 1.3km will be inaugurated in the community by Senator Akpan.

The project which is estimated to cost millions of Naira has a standard football field, basketball court, lawn tennis court and an event centre. It also has an ICT facility, a water treatment centre, a dedicated transformer, a generator house and spacious car park. It’s other components include a bar, restaurant and solar power support system.

The citing of the facility in Ifa Ikot Akpan, Etoi, along the Airport Road will further enhance the infrastructural development of the area, boost economic activities as well uplift the social status of the area. These will be a fore-taste of what Akwa Ibom will look like under the able leadership of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, OBA, as Governor of the State effective 2023.

*Etuk is the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council

