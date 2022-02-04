Army to Give 21 Gun Salutes to Late Former Head of State, Shonekan

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As part of activities to mark the state funeral service of late former Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army would today give 21 artillery gun salute in his honour.

In a statement yesterday, acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Osoba Olaniyi said the special honour would take place at the Ebony Vault and Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos.

It explained: “The 21 Artillery Gun Salute is scheduled for Friday, February 4, 2022. As part of activities lined up for the State Funeral there would be a 21-Artillery Gun Salute to honour the late Elder Statesman.

“Accordingly members of the general public who reside and work around Ikoyi general area especially those around the Ebony Vault and Garden Ikoyi, Lagos are not to panic but go about their normal respective businesses as all necessary safety measures have been put in place.”

