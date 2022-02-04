APCON Certifies Limelight Media

Oluchi Chibuzor

A fast rising full-stack marketing agency, Limelight Media Limited has been certified to practice advertising and related businesses by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation of corporate license to the organization, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo said Limelight Media has since inception demonstrated professionalism, competence and has met all the criteria to be granted the license to practice in Nigeria.

According to the APCON Registrar, “the vision of APCON is to promote responsible and ethical advertising practice, acting as the conscience of society and watchdog for the consumers; whilst managing the needs and interests of the stakeholders in Nigeria’s Advertising Industry.”

To this end, the Registrar said, “APCON was keen on ensuring that practitioners uphold professionalism and ethics in the practice of advertising.”

He added that, “Limelight Media has shown commitment to professionalism, and has uphold ethical practice of the profession.”

The APCON boss urged the management and staff of Limelight Media to continue in the part of progress and assured them of unflinching support from the Council.

Expressing gratitude for the Corporate License, the Managing Director Limelight Media Limited, Mr. Taiwo Kareem said “the consideration of the Council to grant Limelight Media Ltd a corporate license to practice advertising in Nigeria.

“This gesture is a confirmation that the agency’s vision of delivering results-oriented brand marketing programs and media campaigns that enhance our clients’ awareness, improve their sales and foster their growth is working and it is gratifying for Limelight Media to be recognized and granted a corporate license.”

Kareem noted that, “corporate license is given at a time the company is embarking on a major expansion drive through increase in workforce, training of staff and establishing a Digital Marketing Unit in the agency.”

He assured that the company will not relent in providing innovative and effective integrated media campaigns which will help their clients to grow their businesses and realize their marketing goals.

