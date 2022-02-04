APC Chairmanship Race: Niger Youths Disown Etsu

Laleye Dipo In Minna

With the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approaching, some youths in Niger State have disowned one of the contenders for the exalted position of the national chairmanship of the party from the state, Saidu Etsu, saying: “He is not one of us.”

The youth group, Coalition of Niger State Youths, stated that: “We cannot align with what will not yield positive results.”

Addressing journalists in Minna yesterday the youths said: “We know there is a youth also contesting the APC national chairmanship from the state, we do not know his capacity, and we do not know what he can do, as we do not have confidence that he will be able to deliver the dream of APC to us.”

Spokesman of the youths, Yusuf Tanko Kimiya, also said they have turned their backs against Etsu because “he has never associated with us.”

Kimiya said the coalition has thrown their weight behind the chairmanship aspiration of Senator Sani Musa, who they said: “Has made a name for himself, and he is a juggernaut in politics.”

Also speaking, another spokesperson for the group, e Abdullahi Sulaiman, said their support for Musa is because “his antecedent shows that he is consistent in the Senate, and his position as the Chairman Senate Committee on Services is well justified,” adding that “Musa believes that his aspiration is another call to national service just like his current position as a senator.”

Sulaiman said with the problem facing the APC, there is the need for someone more pragmatic to take over via a successful election.

He, therefore, solicited the support of all members of the APC “to support a man with vision to set APC on the right trajectory; a man prepared to give a voice to the people for a new direction for Nigeria.”

When contacted, Saidu Etsu told THISDAY that the issue at stake is a party affair, and if they (youths) want to be involved they should join APC.

Etsu said it is in the general election that all organisations, including youth groups, will be mobilised for support.

