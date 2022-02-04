Adebomehin, New Surveyor General of the Federation, Gets Appointment Letter

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The new Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Mr. Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has received his letter of appointment as the substantive accounting officer of the office.

The letter marked Ref. No: FMW&H/43353/T/39, dated February 1, was signed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the office, Mr. Abu Micheal, said the letter conveyed the approval of the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, indicating that it took effect from January 5.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved your appointment as the Surveyor General of the Federation in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 171 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The appointment is with effect from January 5, 2022, and is for a term of four years in the first instance, renewable upon satisfactory performance, provided you have not attained retirement age of 60 years or 35 years pensionable services whichever comes earlier,” it read.

Adebomehin, who served as director in several departments in the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) until he took over the baton of leadership, was the Director Internal Boundary.

The statement described him as a consummate, dedicated and well experienced professional spanning over 30 years.

He attended the University of Lagos, Akoka where he bagged a B.Sc in Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Photogrammetry, among several courses both at home and abroad.

The new helmsman had pledged to ensure continuous assessment of the performance of various departments and units in order to make necessary readjustments that would enable the office serve the government and the country better.

Adebomehin who hails from Lagos State was born on December 6, 1966, and has over three decades of work experience as a surveyor.

