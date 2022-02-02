Warri South LG Begins Campaign against Recurring Fire Outbreaks

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has commenced a campaign against recurring fire outbreaks in Warri since the beginning of this year.

There have been about 10 identified cases of fire outbreaks in Warri urban alone in January of this year that destroyed valuables running into millions of naira and associated negative psychological effect on its victims.

Tidi, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that the council’s resolve to launch extensive campaigns against the recurring fire outbreaks that would include transit campaigns as well as strategic engagements with community and opinion leaders.

He advised traders and other business owners to switch off all electrical appliances at the close of business daily.

He also admonished residents of Warri South Local Government to apply same measure while leaving home daily for work, school and other business concerns.

He warned against bush burning, setting up fire in refuse dumps, making phone calls in petrol stations, disposing leftover of cigarettes indiscriminately and ensuring proper safety of market places, especially at the close of business.

