Unrest at Home Motivating B’Faso against Title-seeking Senegal

Burkina Faso coach, Kamou Malo, admitted yesterday that news of political unrest in the country is spurring his team on at the Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare for tonight’s semi-final against Senegal.

“These goings-on give us added motivation,” said Malo, whose side are through to the last four after edging Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

“We dedicated that victory to the people back home who are going through a turbulent time politically and socially.”

The landlocked west African nation has been battling a jihadist insurgency, while last week President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown in a military coup.

On Monday Burkina Faso was suspended from the African Union.

“We have been dealing with this terrorism for a number of years now and it continues to plunge our people into mourning, so our objective is to give them something to smile about,” Malo said.

“We won’t hold back if through our efforts on the field we can offer some hope.

“People are already asking me to bring back the trophy and that is what we would love to do.”

Meanwhile, after a slow start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Sadio Mane’s Senegal are finally starting to justify their tag as pre-tournament favourites heading into Wednesday’s semifinal against Burkina Faso.

The west African rivals meet in Yaounde with Aliou Cisse’s team looking for the victory that would take them through to a second consecutive AFCON final, two and a half years on from their defeat to Algeria in Cairo.

The Lions of Teranga carry the pressure of being Africa’s top-ranked national team and perhaps feel the weight of history more heavily too: Senegal have never been continental champions, while on the other side of the draw stand Egypt and Cameroon, the two most successful nations in the tournament’s history with a combined 12 titles.

TODAY(S’finals)

B’Faso v Senegal (8pm)

THURS

Cameroon v Egypt (8pm)

