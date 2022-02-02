The Enduring Quest for a Better Nigeria

Vanessa Obioha writes that at a leadership retreat in the rocky city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, spearheaded by THISDAY columnist Joseph Edgar, professionals from different sectors of the economy took a bold step to effecting the desired change in the country

The train had barely left the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station at Ebute Meta, Lagos that Friday afternoon when the discussion on the Nigerian construct and leadership took centre stage. That was of course after the over 50 delegates on the trip to Abeokuta got acquainted with one another. However, the aura of camaraderie in the commodious coach suggested a higher level of familiarity. This was somehow expected given the sense of belonging the digital world offers. Having familiarised themselves on a WhatsApp platform, it was easier to mingle in person.

Despite the banter and quips, it was evident that these professionals from different fields such as health, information technology, oil and gas, finance, were full of anticipation for the weekend in Abeokuta which included a strategic session with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a tour of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL). The retreat was initially birthed by Osa Umweni, the co-owner of Incentive Games Ltd, but finally executed by THISDAY columnist Joseph Edgar. While the session with Obasanjo was to glean from his wealth of knowledge on the way forward for Nigeria, particularly as the 2023 national elections draw closer, the expectations of many on the trip were to network with like-minded people who share the vision of working for a better Nigeria.

To a large extent, that goal was achieved.

Starting with the tour of the presidential library, a first of its kind and the only in the country, the delegates were reminded of the importance of history. The OOPL sits on 62 acres of land and houses three museums, depicting the different stages of Obasanjo’s life; from childhood to military rule to democracy. The delegates expressed a gamut of emotions that ranged from astonishment to admiration, and then disappointment to determination. The OOPL tour was a stark reminder of the critical role history plays in the nation today. They listened with rapt attention as the tour guides took them through historical facts stored in both digital and physical forms. One of the sections that held them spellbound was the Nigerian child. This section encourages children to come face to face with their future by selecting the attire of their chosen fields and taking a picture with it.

For instance, if a child chooses to be a doctor, he or she would pick a doctor’s attire and pose in it in one of the photo booths in the library. Not a few lauded the concept as a strategic way to prepare the Nigerian child for a better future.

By the time the participants had the strategic session with the former president anchored by Nonny Ugboma and Tope Fasua on the theme ‘The Nigerian Construct: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow — What Hope?’, they were re-energised to work towards a greater nation.

Still looking agile in his eighties, Obasanjo walked into the conference hall in purposeful strides, and with his jocose remarks, kept the interactive session from being arid as he fielded questions from the participants.

The questions revolved around the economy, leadership, and polity.

Having ruled the country thrice — once as a military ruler and twice as a democratic president — Obasanjo acknowledged the beauty of our diversity but was quick to point out that mismanagement of our heterogeneousness remains a hindrance to the progress of the nation. This he said affects our identity while emphasising that he would rather be seen as a Nigerian than a citizen of the Republic of Egbaland. For the former president, the idea of restructuring is confusing as it means different things to different people. However, his understanding of the term which in recent times has been amplified is a devolution of power. He kicked against collapsing states into federating units. He added that Nigeria needs statesmen and not tribesmen.

Although greatly revered for his many contributions to Nigeria, not a few have reservations about Obasanjo. If that bothers him, there was no way of finding out. But always bold and outrageous, Obasanjo does not sit on the fence or stop halfway. So when the discussion tilted towards the leadership of the country, he did not mince words that the present situation of the country is worse than when he ran for the presidential office in 1998.

“Since I left office in 2007, three leaders have emerged but how do you assess their performance?” he queried.

He was still modest to admit that the political leaders have not done as much as expected since independence and therein lies the question of why they haven’t lived up to expectations.

Perhaps, the answer lies in the belief that there is a singular person or political party that can solve all Nigeria’s problems. Obasanjo was quick to dismiss this perception, stating that the solutions to Nigeria’s problems lie in the hands of every Nigerian. He also stated that the lack of continuity in governance was part of the hydra-headed problems facing Nigeria.

In his summation, the key things to focus on for national development are security, education and the economy.

As a custodian of history, the session was not complete without the delegates seeking his thoughts on the place of his history in Nigeria today. He bemoaned the fact that Nigeria is careless with records and queried why leaders do not want to talk about the Civil War.

A critical question he asked regarding history was “How have we made use of yesterday for today?”

The erasure of history in Nigerian schools he said gives room for deceitful narratives such as the widespread perception that Mungo Park discovered River Niger.

From the expressions on faces of the delegates, it was evident that the session with Obasanjo awakened their belief in the country.

“Beyond exploring great national issues with incredibly grounded and progressive delegates, it was also great delving into the mind and perspective of former president Olusegun Obasanjo (Baba). One of the elements Baba mentioned during the strategic session which I feel holds the key to solving Nigeria’s problem is that ‘Until we have statesmen, instead of tribesmen, Nigeria will not enjoy the kind of progress desired.’ That was very instructive,” remarked the founder of Rellies Works, Kemi Ogunkoya.

While Omotayo Olusegun, a chartered accountant with over 20 years experience, was not moved by Obasanjo’s “oratorical dictates and his understanding of history (for he is a child of history),” and queried the role he played in bringing the nation to this state of debauchery, he, however, commended the OOPL.

“Truth must be told, Chief Obasanjo loves Nigeria (a reciprocal affair) and this was well manifested in the organisation of OOPL. Every step you take, every door you open has a story to tell about his person and that of Nigeria. The section dedicated to children in the library is an inspiration to me. Maybe if every Nigerian child has the opportunity to visit OOPL, the future could have a reset,” he said.

For Edgar, the convener of the retreat, the Obasanjo retreat was strategic.

“He has a compendium of 60 years of Nigeria’s history in one place. There is no other place like this in Nigeria. And again, he also comes with a strong pedigree and credibility. So coming to Abeokuta and staying in the Green Legacy Hotel is a full package because it comes with the history as seen in the OOPL and the man as seen in the strategic session with Obasanjo. So it is a weekend of engagement and networking. People are going to take a lot away from here and run with it.”

Indeed, the takeaways from the session manifested the next day during the networking session where hope and impact dominated discussions. The delegates shared ideas and established groups that will tackle issues such as education and youth development. One of the participants, Olusegun Akanji who has a background in investment banking pledged a N10 million endowment to have school children visit the OOPL while the CEO of BLK HUT, Hakeem Condotti offered an advertisement slot to air educational content on his upcoming primetime show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’.

Even as the train departed Abeokuta for Lagos on Sunday evening, the discussion continued, particularly on the drug and substance abuse by youths. Clearly, the weekend retreat has birthed a movement of emerging leaders who are committed and determined to build a better nation for all.

