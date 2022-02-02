Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Promises Better Returns to Customers

Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to develop the Nigerian capital market and enhance the economy, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, is set to advance customer assets in 2022 with its bouquet of investment solutions.

To ensure that clients have easy access to these solutions, the company’s digital channels have been further enhanced to ensure that clients can set up new investment accounts and top up their investment accounts with ease.

Speaking on the organisation’s plan for the year, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Oladele Sotubo said: “In 2022, our utmost priority is to champion reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards in all areas of operations and market practice. We are ready to improve the assets of all our clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality service delivery.”

Sotubo further added that the organisation boasts experienced professionals dedicated to guiding clients in the areas of efficient asset management and veritable investment plans, amongst others.

“At Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, investors are advised on investment options to maximise opportunities and minimise risk. Our array of products offer returns on funds invested, which help our clients grow their net worth wealth over time. Our goal is to help facilitate the growth of all our clients’ assets,” he added.

