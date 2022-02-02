Senate Upgrades Offa Poly to Varsity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday passed the Federal Universities of Technology Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2022 that amended the Act that established the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The amendment subsequently gave an approval for the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, from a diploma awarding institution to a full-fledged degree awarding Federal University of Technology.

The red chamber also passed a bill seeking to establish the School of Mines and Geological Studies, Guyuk.

The approvals of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, in his presentation, said that establishing the School of Mines and Geological studies would provide for the training of middle and junior level manpower for the mineral and mining sector.

He added that it would also facilitate collaboration with other national and international institutions involved in general exploration and mining of precious stones and ore as well as encourage teacher training, research and general development of teacher education.

