Rangers Target Return to Winning Ways as Plateau Utd Visit

Rangers International F.C will be looking to maintain the form that has seen the Flying Antelopes go seven-match unbeaten while targeting a return to winning ways in the Match Day 10 fixture of the 2021/2022 NPFL season as Plateau United visit the F.C Ifeanyiubah Stadium, Nnewi today.

Having dropped four of a possible six points from their last two fixtures against Remo Stars at home and Dakkada on the road, Coach Abdul Maikaba will be leading a crack squad against his former employers with his sight fixed on annexing all three points at stake to enhance his team’s position on the log.

With 16 points from a possible 27 and occupying the third position on the log, the Flying Antelopes would have to up their game in this fixture against a familiar foe, Plateau United that succeeded them as champions in the 2016/2017 season.

Ties between both sides have never seen any dull moment whether in Jos or Enugu as was the case last season when coach Maikaba was with the ‘Tin City Side’ as the first confrontation in Jos ended 2-1 in favor of the Jos side while the return leg ended 2-0 in favor of the Coal City side with Issif Traore and Ibrahim Olawoyin getting the goals.

TODAY

Katsina Utd v Sunshine

Nasarawa v Enyimba

Akwa Utd v Kwara Utd

Shooting v Heartland

Kano Pillars v Remo

Rivers Utd v Dakkada

Rangers v Plateau Utd

Abia Warriors v Wikki

Lobi Stars v Tornadoes

THURSDAY

Gombe v MFM FC

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

