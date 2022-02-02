Ortom Sad over Burnt Obasanjo’s Farm, Orders Full Scale Investigation

•I’m glad no life was lost, says ex-president

George Okoh in Makurdi and James Sowole in Abeokuta

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed sadness over the fire that gutted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s mango farm in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State and immediately ordered full scale investigation “to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the fire outbreak”.

But the former president, who was impre4sident with the way the matter has been so far handled by the state, however, said he was glad that despite the huge damage recorded, no life was lost.

Receiving the report of the incident from the Chairman of Gwer council, Mr Emmanuel Otserga, stated that, “where it is discovered that the fire was an act of sabotage, the perpetrators must be brought to book.”

While insisting that no act of sabotage would be tolerated, because his government has a deliberate policy to encourage local and foreign investors especially, in Agriculture, the governor has also tasked security operatives in the state to do all necessary to get to the root of the matter forthwith.

“It is the height of irresponsibility for anyone to think of setting ablaze a farm that is set to, in a very near future, boost the economic development of the area in particular and state in general. Obasanjo as a former president is a statesman and needs to be accorded his due respect anywhere in Nigeria and Benue State cannot be an exception,” he said.

He then directed the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that the perpetrators were fished out immediately and brought to book.

Earlier, Atserga told the governor that over half of the mango farm covering over 139 hectares of land was razed and four suspects had been arrested, while more were being trailed.

Otserga said he suspected foul play, because “from the look of things, the fire was caused by the deliberate act of mischief makers. The farm is well safeguarded. There is no way fire can cross over from any quarter into the farm.”

Director of the state fire service, Mr. Donald Ikyaaza, also suspected sabotage.

But Obasanjo, who described as a bad development, the burning of his 2,420 hectares of his farm, said the local and state governments, including the security agencies in the state had taken up the issue, with a view to fishing out the perpetrators and prosecution.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo, however, thanked those, who had called to identify with him on the incident, stressing that, “despite the huge loss on the farmland as a result of the inferno, there was no death recorded, and this is gladdening to note.”

