Okorocha: I Support Fairness, Justice, Not Zoning of Presidency

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday stressed that although he was against rotating or zoning the presidency, it would be unfair to hinder the South-east region from the position in 2023.

He added that if almost all the zones have had their natives as Nigerian president and yet the South-east region cannot boast of the same, it is not only unfair but an injustice.

Speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY broadcast arm, the former governor, however, stated that it was not an excuse for the Igbo people to sit back and expect that power be given to them on a platter.

He urged those interested to come out and work for it, insisting that he wasn’t running for the presidency as an Igbo man, but as someone who knows the country’s problems and how to solve them.

But he called for a level playing field for the contestants, stressing that no one should be president just by reason of where he comes from, but also for what he can offer.

“I am not a candidate for rotation and I am not a candidate for zoning, because I will never be the president of Southeast but of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Southeast alone can never determine who becomes the president of Nigeria,” he said.

Okorocha stated that he first ran for the position in 2003 and 2007, and has indicated interest again because of his vision for a better country.

He noted that Nigeria has economic issues, widening divisions and poverty which can be linked to even the insecurity in the country.

The former governor said Nigeria needs someone with the requisite business acumen to create wealth for the country because the problem has to do with unemployment.

“Where poverty exists, statements of tribalism, and cries for separation become the order of the day,” he argued.

On the N2.9 billion case slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the senator said he had not been served any papers by the anti-graft agency, stressing that he aligned with those who say it is politically motivated.

“In the past two years, I have suffered so much of humiliation and hate more than anyone in the history of Nigeria,” he added.

The senator mentioned several court judgements which the EFCC had failed to obey, describing the organisation’s actions as desperate.

“I see some kind of intimidation going on, and this shouldn’t be allowed to happen in this present time,” Okorocha maintained.

