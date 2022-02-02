NSE President Tasks APWEN on Innovation

Oluchi Chibuzor

The President of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, has called on the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) to redefine their role in the engineering industry through ensuring innovative research development and professionalism to solve national problems.

Gidari-Wudil who said this recently at the inauguration of Dr. Elizabeth Eterigho as the 17th president of the association in Lagos affirmed that the country needs an economy that is sustainable for the execution of the national Development plan as more women are needed in the engineering profession in the country.

He also urged all institutions to prioritise capacity building and build expertise so as ensure the advancement of students in their chosen fields of specialisation.​

The NSE president said he believed that her emergence meant they are embarking on a mission that will define their fate as a division of NSE in the next two years.

In her remarks, Eterigho said the entire mission of APWEN is centred on capacity development and professional enhancement, noting that girls deserve to access an education that prepares them for the job of the future and is equipped to participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

In her keynote, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika said there was “a clear need “for women engineers to play critical roles in various sectors like mines and steel, infrastructure development, digital, and technology.

