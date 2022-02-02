NGO Mobilises Youths for Climate Change

Funmi Ogundare

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Our Tomorrow’ committed to the climate change ecosystem is mobilising youths across Africa to save the environment and galvanise positive action towards it.

The founder, Prince Emeka Obasi who spoke during its launch, recently in Lagos, noted that its target is to ensure that the voices of the youths resonates loudly and clearly and catalyse positive action.

He highlighted the organisation’s three-point agenda which include; waking the African youths to the reality of the existential threat climate change poses to their future, mobilising resources to campaign and creating sustained awareness of the youths on the need to be actively involved in the battle to save the environment for their future and that of future generations, as well as sensitising African leaders both at the government, corporate and non-government levels to heed the clarion call for sustained action against climate change.

He expressed concern that the continent is being ravaged by multinational corporations which are extracting resources without adequate consideration for the environment, adding that the youths must rise against this injustice and save the environment for our tomorrow.

Obasi recalled his recent trip to Ogoniland, Rivers State to see, assess and raise awareness about the effects of environmental degradation saying the government must hasten the cleanup of the community affected by the oil spill.

“Their means of livelihood which revolved around fishing and farming has been destroyed by the environmental degradation caused by the oil spill.”

The founder commended the Rivers Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim for enlightening him and his team about the state government’s efforts to combat climate change

He also emphasised the effect of agriculture on climate change in the country saying that as a result of insecurity, there is rising food prices, stressing the need for the government to help the farmers to locate areas to grow their crops.

