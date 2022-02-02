National Social Security Commission Bill Passes Second Reading in Senate

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

A bill seeking to empower vulnerable Nigerians with social security benefits passed second reading in the Senate on Wednesday

It was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The bill sought to establish the National Social Security Commission (NASSCOM).

The agency would regulate, manage and administer social security benefits to eligible Nigeria.

Tagged, ‘Nigerian Social Security Commission (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2022 (SB 899)’, the proposed legislation would provide safety net for poor, weak and vulnerable Nigerians.

Omo-Agege said the bill would help Nigerians with medical conditions, those incapacitated to work and the unemployed citizens.

He also said that senior citizens above 70 years, families that had lost their breadwinners and widows who are incapable of self-support, among others, would receive periodic social security benefits from the commission.

The Delta Central lawmaker added that the National Social Security Commission Bill aims to reduce poverty.

He said NASSCOM would provide a strong social safety net for vulnerable groups and serve as a model of governance reform anchored on the principles of transparency and accountability.

He said: “Nigeria is a signatory to the Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“This Convention articulates globally-agreed minimum social security standards in 9 domains. Except employment injury benefit that is already statutorily covered in Nigeria, eight of the domains are uncovered, and they are the focus of this Bill.

“Consistent with Convention No. 102, which allows nations to enact social security laws based on their peculiarities but without prejudice to the global minimum standards, this Bill seeks to provide a comprehensive legal and governance framework for the proper administration of an inclusive national social security protection system that offers adjustable periodic benefits to eligible Nigerians who face improvidence arising from the eight uncovered domains.

“This Bill seeks to establish a Commission which shall, amongst others, determine the beneficiaries of social security benefits across the country, taking into consideration available resources, equity, severity of ascertained improvident conditions and contingencies, and such other factors that will promote national peace, unity and security through the social security system.”

In their separate contributions, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi State), and Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC, Niger State), threw their weight behind the bill.

While commending the Deputy President of the Senate for the initiative, they noted that it would go a long way in resolving the security challenges confronting the nation as the poor, weak and vulnerable would be provided safety nets.

With this, they argued that such persons would stop being willing tools for those with the sinister motive of wreaking havoc on the country.

Abdullahi said: “This is another people-centred legislation. It will be a landmark legislation that Nigerians will remember this Ninth Senate for. I therefore urge my colleagues to support this bill.”

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, referred the bill to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further work after passing second reading.

The committee was given four weeks to report back to the Senate.

