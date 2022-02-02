NAOWA Upholds Legacy for Better Learning

Rebecca Ejifoma

National President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Salamatu Faruk-Yahaya, Thursday, laid the foundation for constructions of classrooms, laboratories and a hall for better learning experience at Model Nursery and Primary School Nigerian Army Cantonment Ojo Lagos.

The structures – which comprise one block of six classrooms, I.C.T Laboratory and a 500-seater assembly hall – aims to improve the already existing structures in the school.

Speaking at the occasion, Faruk-Yahaya said once completed, the projects would provide additional classrooms to accommodate more pupils.

In her remarks, she outlined that the buildings would also create new learning opportunities in areas of information and communication technology, provide a conducive hall for assembly and other school activities as well as employment opportunities.

She emphasised: “This project was conceived out of my vision of ‘Sustaining Legacies and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service’.

“Besides being the commencement of one of her pet projects, the president said it was also a forum for her to show gratitude for the efforts of “our past leaders for establishing this school and many more.”

In her quest to sustain the legacy and uphold the tenets of unity and service, Faruk-Yahaya noted her resolve on the improvement of the standard of the school that will enable it to compete with schools across the nation.

She, however, expressed that NAOWA has gone beyond humanitarian services. “With the legacies our predecessors have left behind, you must have business skills and human resource management skills”.

Since coming on board, she recalled, “we have had series of leadership workshops as well as skills acquisition training. “Now we are partnering Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to ensure that in terms of entrepreneurial skills.”

She further commended the late Maryam Babangida for supporting the school and her humanity in general. “As most of us know, the NAOWA Model Nursery and Primary School Ojo is the first NAOWA School in Nigeria established by Mrs Maryam Babangida in the year 1985 as a nursery school.”

The president went ahead to appreciate the Chairperson NAOWA 81 Division Chapter, Mrs. Oghenerukevwe Fejokwu for her effort and support in ensuring the success of the occasion while thanking other members of the association.

“I want to assure you that your support to NAOWA would continuously be utilised for service to humanity,” she assured the women.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

