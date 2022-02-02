Lectures Still Going on at OAU Despite Strike

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife (OAU), Osun State, yesterday stated that lectures are ongoing at the institution despite a circular issued by a section of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) calling on its members to go on strike, beginning from January 31, 2022.

The university management also inform the public, particularly students of the institution, their parents, and guardians, that overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are not on strike neither do they have the intention of going on any strike.

The management, therefore, stressed that actually lectures are ongoing and students are attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that in view of this, parents, guardians, alumni and friends of the university are assured of uninterrupted academic calendar, “as our students are advised to go about their normal academic activities because there is no cause for concern.”

He added that the university management wished to appreciate majority of the lecturers who have the interest of the students at heart, and have been teaching and attending to students.

Last Monday, the ASUU of the OAU chapter declared an indefinite strike following the non-payment of earned academic allowance to its members.

The decision to commence strike was part of the resolutions reached at the ASUU emergency congress held last Monday.

A communique issued after the congress, which was signed by Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, the OAU ASUU chairman, further read in part: “Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the university to effect the payment of EAA to deserving members.

“Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio have failed.

“Consequently, the congress resolved that total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

