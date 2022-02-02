ITTF Lists Valuejet Lagos Para Open for 2022

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has listed Valuejet Lagos Para Table Tennis Open among the Factor 20 events on its 2022 calendar.

Valuejet Lagos Para Open is the second para tournament to be staged in Africa in 2022 after Egypt Open and it has joined the growing list of elite para tournaments to be sanctioned as a ranking and evaluation event for top players across the globe by the world table tennis ruling body.

According to Pablo Pérez, ITTF Head of Para, the decision to sanction and list Valuejet Lagos Para Open was based on the evaluation of the ITTF team coupled with the experience of Nigeria in staging a world title event.

“After organizing the event three years in a row between 2019 and 2021, the Nigerian federation finally felt prepared to ask for the sanctioning.

It invited ITTF to send an inspector to watch the event and evaluate the conditions and the conclusions were positive,” he said.

Considered as an end-of-the-year tournament, the 2022 edition of the tournament will hold on December 15 to 17 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

