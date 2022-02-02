Invest in Education to Reduce Poverty, Insecurity, Says Peter Obi

Ex-Governor Peter Obi has again called on government at all levels to see investment in education as a veritable tool in the war against poverty, insecurity and other societal ills in Nigeria.

Obi made this remark in his message to mark the International Day of Education 2022.​

He argued that with investment in education, the issues of insecurity and poverty will be greatly reduced. He stated that education is the most important tool for the socio-economic, political, scientific and technological advancement of any society and that it is a tool for poverty eradication and human development.

The former governor reiterated that education is the most important investment any nation can make. He observed that most of the ills being experienced in Nigeria are as a result of past and present non-attention to education.

He called on the government, at all levels, to always prioritize educational investment.

Obi further advised all Nigerian students to always take their education seriously as it remains the only capital they need and will lead them to greater heights in life.

