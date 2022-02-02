IN PRAISE OF ROCHAS OKOROCHA

The growing epidemic of ethnicity, tribalism, religious conflict and other vices rooted in colonialism’s legacies has demonstrated that Nigerians desire a detribalized leader capable of uniting the country. It is evident that the developing country demands a leader with profound empathy that would care for the impoverished and oppressed, as well as a visionary leader who can generate massive income for the country’s burgeoning population. Undoubtedly, all of these characteristics can be noticed in the lifestyle and leadership antecedence of Imo West’s Senator Rochas Owelle Okorocha.

In this spirit of nationalism, a large group of religious clerics from all states of the country publicly endorsed Rochas Okorocha’s philanthropic disposition across the country, thereby establishing him as the best contender for the coveted position. It cannot be overstated that Rochas has provided free education to underprivileged Nigerians around the country through his charitable foundation, Rochas Foundation. Over one billion Naira was planned in 2018 to educate thousands of less fortunate kids across West Africa. Over 1,000 children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps were granted educational scholarships the same year.

The Foundation’s Deputy Chief of Staff – Mrs Uloma Nwosu, stated at the ‘Mentors Interactive Cocktail’ held at the Transcorp Hotel in Calabar, that the Rochas Foundation has been able to make qualitative and comprehensive education free and accessible to the poorest families across sub-Saharan Africa for the past 28 years. Hundreds of schools have been created across 11 Nigerian states, including Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Oyo, Plateau, and Adamawa, to name a few. In addition, the Foundation has successfully trained over 25,000 youngsters and generated 6,000 graduates, some of whom are now employed at MIT, Google, and other important institutions throughout the world.

Therefore, Nigerians are urged to select a suitable candidate who has the visionary capacity, and had demonstrated a profound ability to deliver as president in 2023 in order to keep the ship of a united state afloat.

Isayinka Stephen, Deputy President of The People’s Initiative for a Progressive Nigeria, Ogun State

