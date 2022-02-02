Encomiums as Friends Launch Book to Honour Ogundipe at 60

Uchechukwu Nnaiko

Friends of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe recently launched a book: ‘Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @60: Audacity of Resilience’, to mark his 60th birthday.

Guests at the public presentation of the book took turns to eulogise him for his resilience and achievements despite his humble background.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who commended Ogundipe for attracting the most grants to the university, described him as a bridge-builder.

He said the feat showed that the vice-chancellor could network and explain to supporters of the university why they need to encourage its academic excellence.

Sanwo-Olu said Ogundipe put all his experiences together in the book while he is still active and still has a lot to contribute to mankind.

He recommended the book to the youths and advised them to emulate the vice-chancellor who took advantage of the opportunity at his disposal to make an impact.

The governor used the occasion to announce the approval of two more universities for the state by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He said the additional institutions, the University of Science and Technology and the University of Education would expand access to higher education in the state, as the two existing universities have been overstretched.

The Editorial Team Lead, Prof. Obinna Chukwu, said some of Ogundipe’s colleagues, friends, associates and mentees birthed the idea of writing his odyssey as a tribute to his success, audacity and resilience even in the face of a dark cloud.

He said the 340-page book of five parts and16 chapters, sampled opinions of people whose lives Ogundipe had impacted.

According to him, the committee of friends looked at him from the cradle through his career trajectory and ascension to the 11th floor of the senate building as UNILAG’s 12th vice-chancellor.

Chukwu, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, (Management Services), described Ogundipe as a man who not only has great values for hard work, honesty and selflessness but has also demonstrated them over the years.

He said the book would inspire readers to be focused, determined, steadfast, audacious and resilient while keeping their eyes on the goal.

The book reviewer and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Martins Oloja, said the book was well written and edited by academics.

Responding, Ogundipe thanked the Pro-Chancellor, Senator Lanre Tejuosho and other members of the university community for supporting him to transform the institution.

