Emmanuel: Why I Preferred Pastor Eno as My Successor in 2023

•Says God is involved

Okon Bassey



Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has explained that the reason he preferred his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, as his preferred successor in the 2023 governorship race was because he meant well for the state.

Speaking during an interview in Uyo, the governor said, “Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this state, that is why I waited for God to show me the man, who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six years plus and then move the needle even further.

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person. He has enormous capacity; he’s an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and is God-fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur, who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six plus years will be maintained. His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people. He came from the police barracks, where, as he said during his thanksgiving service last year, life was dreary and hope seemed a distant ingredient.

“Through hard work, he summoned hope and overcame his early difficulties and ended up as one of the biggest employers of labour in our state. His story is a testament to our Dakkada philosophy; one that will inspire and motivate our youths.”

Emmanuel said he never looked for a surrogate to do a third term but rather was looking for a man of exceptional capacity, of peace and humility and enjoined all peace-loving and progress-minded Akwa Ibomites to rally round and support God’s choice.

“I will never use God’s name in vain,” he said, even as he expressed profound confidence in the character, disposition and capacity of Eno to lead Akwa Ibom State.

Emmanuel, who reaffirmed support for Eno’s candidacy in 2023, also spoke, when delegation of leaders and stakeholders representing various sections of the state visited him, at the Government House, Uyo to present the 2023 governorship hopeful and seek his blessings to commence consultations.

He described Eno as an embodiment of godliness and good character and one, who has shown great capacity in various levels of leadership in the state and therefore opined that while some people were meant to be kings, there were others, who where destined to be fathers of the kings.

The governor appealed to those, who might still be nursing mixed feelings about supporting the chosen successor to free their minds, assuring them that God was involved in the decision as Akwa Ibom was in the heart of God.

Reiterating that he was not interested in playing godfatherism role or governing through a surrogate, he said, “The day I leave office, I leave. I don’t want even one minute more through a successor. This government has no godfather. For me, God is the father of everyone. All I want is the welfare of the citizens of Akwa Ibom.”

