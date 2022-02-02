Eguavoen Submits AFCON 2021 Technical Report to NFF

*Says: “People need to act responsibly and not turn their disappointments into hate speech and threats against Maduka, Iwobi”

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Interim Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen has submitted an in-depth technical report on Nigeria’s participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to the Nigeria Football Federation.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed yesterday that the federation has received the technical report on the Super Eagles’ outing in Cameroon 2021 from the team’s technical crew led by Eguavoen.

“We have received the technical report on the AFCON 2021 and we are presently studying it, in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Once the study and appraisal are done with, we will make known our position,” NFF Dr Sanusi stressed yesterday.

Nigeria won all her three group phase matches against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Garoua, and emerged the only team in the tournament to log maximum nine points from three matches. The team however lost by the odd goal to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen has defended Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi after they were singled out for blame following Nigeria’s elimination from the 2021 AFCON.

Goalkeeper Okoye was trolled by fans for failing to keep out Youssef Mskani’s shot from outside the area two minutes after the break.

Iwobi, who came in as a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half was shown a red card within five minutes of his introduction.

Both faced a lot of flaks on social media with comments ranging from trolling over looks to death wishes upon their families and his loved ones.

But yesterday, Eguavoen in an interview with Al Jazeera condemned those who engaged in such behaviors on the Internet.

“People need to act responsibly and not turn their disappointments into hate speech and threats against some players,” began Eguavoen.

He insisted Super Eagles gave their best and it was wrong to single out Iwobi and Maduka for Nigeria’s early exit from the tournament.

“These players gave their everything and there is no way you can single them out for blame. Playing for Nigeria comes with a lot of pressure, but you cannot bully, threaten or abuse someone for defending the honour of the country because you have access to social media. This is wrong and irresponsible,” concludes the gaffer who is programmed to lead Eagles to the last hurdle to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles will take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round scheduled for the month of March.

