Egbe, Cameroon Authorities Hold Talks over AFCON Pitches

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, and the authorities in Cameroon have held talks on the way forward for pitches being used in the ongoing AFCON.

Egbe whose outfit is Africa’s leading stadium facilities construction firm was invited by the Governor of Douala, Samuel Ivaha Diboua, disclosed yesterday that meetings that centered on how to make the pitches remain in good shape after the Nations Cup have taken place with his firm.

“The Cameroonian authorities are already looking at how to sustain the gains of hosting Africa’s biggest football fiesta. I am delighted that the job Monimichelle is doing is being recognized by other African countries. For us in Monimichelle, the way to go is the construction of pitches that would outlive tournaments. We will bring our expertise to bear on this in Cameroon,” Egbe pledged.

He disclosed that he has seen what the challenges are especially at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

The pitches used by Cameroon at the on going AFCON failed the passmark of most of the coaches and players at the tournament.

