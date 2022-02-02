Curbing Bullying Through Purpose-built Schools, Discipline

Mrs. Folashade Oluwatoyin Philips is the Executive Director, Vine Crest College, Iperu, Ogun State. In this interview with selected journalists, including Funmi Ogundare, she explained why schools must be purposely built and discipline must be a guiding principle to curb the menace of bullying. She also said schools must control their population for thorough supervision to be possible and effective, among other issues

Since 2021, the issue of bullying has remained pervasive and a growing concern for all education stakeholders who desire to make schools safe in Nigeria.

Mrs. Folashade Oluwatoyin Philips, the Executive Director, Vine Crest College, Iperu, Ogun State, added her voice to the conversation.

She recalled how the idea of establishing the school came up during the burial and memorial service of her late father in Iperu.

“Deciding on where the school will be established four years ago was a challenge. Lagos was on my mind, but something jolted me looking at Iperu. The bishop of our family church here in Iperu, Methodist Cathedral, while he was addressing us when my father died, told us that since we are from a family of educationists, we should think of setting up an education foundation in this town,” she recounted.

Her focus shifted from Lagos to Iperu.

“That was how we started looking for land and the college came to be. We had to invite some like-minded people who love education and Iperu,” she noted. She said the like-minded people had been of tremendous support till today.

Philips said she is driven by a passion to transform and change children to become something in life, adding that before she established the school, she visited the traditional ruler of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Basido who expressed excitement about the project.

Asked what she wanted to do differently based on her experience, the executive director said she wanted a purpose-built facility that will take into consideration how young people behave, their needs and what will make them very comfortable.

Philips who had taught in and moved through the ranks in various schools such as Igbobi Girls, Yaba, The Bells, Ota, and Atlantic Hall, Maryland, affirmed that a purpose-built facility will go a long way in curbing bullying in schools, adding that there should be close supervision of the students.

Asked what informed the school to have a boarding facility, she said, “I believe in boarding schools because you will be giving an all-round education apart from academics. You are interested in their character moulding which is very important. You want them to be independent. When they are at home, they are not able to do things by themselves, but when they get here, they learn to manage their time because there is a daily routine and also learn to tolerate people and assist one another.”

She said the school ensures that the students take up chores of tidying up their rooms and washing the bathroom and toilets, noting that she is a stickler for discipline. “I believe that children must be well raised, male or female. That was the kind of upbringing I had and I know how beneficial it is to both gender.”

She expressed concern that today’s parents are making a great mistake by not allowing their children to do anything in the house saying that they are not helping themselves or their children.

Emphasising the heightened concern about insecurity where parents tend to over-protect their children, the executive director said, “They have every reason to be concerned than to let their children go straight or on errands. Sometimes, parents should strike a balance, their children must be made to be responsible. You should teach their children to be observant of their environment.”

On how the college ensures that no child is left behind academically, Philips said supervision is key in a boarding school as you have to also think of the population.

She said the size of a school should be manageable for thorough supervision to be possible and effective, adding that once the number is manageable, a teacher can monitor who is underperforming.

“From test and assessment, you get to know when a child is not moving up and you get data which is to be used. Something needs to be done when a child’s scores are dropping, there should be intervention immediately. Here, we have a learning support programme,” she added.

Some students may also be deficient in some areas as a result of birth defects, as the executive director said once the college realises that, it plans their programmes differently.

“They may not be able to cope with 16 subjects like others, so we reduce their load and put them on another curriculum, for instance, IGSCE which has various levels, but you know they are not stupid. When you discuss with them, they do that intelligently, they are smart and contribute in class, but when it comes to exams, they can’t cope or they may not be able to attempt those questions within the time limit.

She expressed concern that most public schools are overpopulated and teachers overstretched, adding that government should decongest the schools.

“It is going to cost a lot of money because money has to be pumped into education. It’s not cheap. How do you want them to mark class assignments and be thorough? We can’t cut corners, it won’t work,” added the educationist.

“Imagine if there are no private schools! Private schools are complementing the efforts of the government and should be commended and supported.”

