Court Rejects Request to Stop Inauguration of Elected Abia APC Chairman

An Abia State High Court sitting in Ukwa has refused to grant an interim ex–parte order to stop the inauguration of the newly elected state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu.

Ononogbu, who emerged at a special congress held on January 8, 2022 is billed to be sworn into office on Thursday January 3, 2022.

But a faction in the party, which has continued to fight for the control of the leadership structure even after losing out in the congress, went to court and filed a suit to stop the scheduled inauguration.

The interim e-xparte order to stop the swearing-in of Ononogbu was sought in the Suit No: HUK/50/2021 Davies Jumbo & ORS Vs APC & ORS.

However, Justice Chijioke Ahuchogu in his ruling on Monday on the application for interim ex-parte order declined to grant the request of the appellants thereby scuttling their plan to stop Ononogbu from functioning in his new capacity as Abia APC chairman.

The preliminary objection challenging the power or jurisdiction of the court to hear the case was equally argued and ruling reserved for February 18, 2022.

Speaking on the court ruling, counsel to APC, Mr. Vigilus Nwankwo noted that the suit “is on life support and will eventually die” in the court.

The special congress in which Ononogbu emerged state chairman of Abia APC was conducted by a committee headed by Hon Babatunde Kolawole.

It was necessitated by the death of Enyinnaya Harbour, who was elected at the earlier state congress hence his death prompted the national leadership of APC to order for a special congress to replace the deceased state chairman.

A group of Abia APC members led by Hon Donatus Nwankpa with the backing of Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been embroiled in leadership tussle with the elected state executives loyal to the Secretary of APC Contact and Strategy Committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Emenike loyalists had trounced the Nwankpa group in the ward, local government and state congresses of the party conducted last year but the losers have continued fighting for a soft landing in form of “harmonisation”.

