Buni Meets Shekarau, Gaya, Others over Kano APC Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, met with aggrieved members of the party from Kano State, ahead of the national convention of the party slated for February 26.

Director General of Press to Buni, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, in a statement, said the meeting with stakeholders in Kano was held at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge, Abuja in continuation of the reconciliation of differing interests in the state.

“The meeting was chaired by the Chairman Caretaker Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni. Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa Leader House of Reps., Hon. Barau Jibrin and some representatives of the state government were in attendance,” the terse statement stated.

Mohammed, however, said participants expressed satisfaction with the approach and remained optimistic that all their differences would be addressed.

